Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,708 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Ooma worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ooma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ooma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

