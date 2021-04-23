Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Surmodics worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Surmodics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.13, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

