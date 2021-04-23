Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $9.79 on Monday. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74.
About Nuvve
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.