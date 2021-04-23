NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5,068.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The trend is expected to continue in the near term. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Earnings Estimate by 2.1% and increased 40.6% year over year. It is benefiting from robust demand for new homes on lower mortgage rates and a rising work-from-home trend in the United States. New orders increased 26% from the prior year to 6,314 units. Average sales price of new orders also rose 10% from the prior-year quarter. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. However, uncertainties about the business disruptions due to the pandemic and escalating land, labor and raw material costs have been a threat to NVR. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,823.75. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,028.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,704.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,371.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

