NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $579.53 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $90.88 or 0.00176320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $579.53 million and approximately $74,506.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048262 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

