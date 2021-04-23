Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

OXY stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

