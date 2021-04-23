Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $316.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

OKTA stock opened at $274.96 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $145.58 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

