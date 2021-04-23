OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.50.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.10. 10,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.19 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

