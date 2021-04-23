OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.89 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. 22,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

