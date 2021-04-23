OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.67. 58,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,985. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $498.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.46 and its 200-day moving average is $428.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

