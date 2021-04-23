OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 11,343 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KLA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.25. 17,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,996. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.89 and a 200 day moving average of $275.82. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

