Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

