Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.