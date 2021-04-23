Olo Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 26th (NYSE:OLO)

OLO’s (NYSE:OLO) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. OLO had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During OLO’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of OLO stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.