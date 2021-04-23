Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

