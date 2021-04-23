Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million.

OMER has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 306,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 535,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

