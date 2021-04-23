Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

