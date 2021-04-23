Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Open Lending stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

