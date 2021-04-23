Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

