Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,289 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.