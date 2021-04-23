Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

ORCL opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

