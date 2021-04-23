Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

AIG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

