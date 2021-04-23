Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.21 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

VIAC opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

