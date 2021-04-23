Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $312.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $314.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

