Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,278 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

