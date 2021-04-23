Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

