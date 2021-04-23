O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $529.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.18 and a 52-week high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.