Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

