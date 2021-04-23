Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.10

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.51 ($0.23). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,016,706 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.95. The company has a market cap of £34.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

In other news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 13,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

