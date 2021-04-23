OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $452.53

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.53 ($5.91) and traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.09). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 465 ($6.08), with a volume of 303,559 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

OSB Group Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.