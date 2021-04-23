Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.27. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

