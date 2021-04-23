Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 2.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.19. 2,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,785,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.