Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.
OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OSK opened at $121.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.