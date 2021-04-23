Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $121.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

