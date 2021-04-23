Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

