Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

