Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. CSFB raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.25.

OVV stock opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.51. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

