Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,168. The company has a market cap of $547.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

