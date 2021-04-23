Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 177.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter worth approximately $72,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after buying an additional 481,337 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,016,165.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

