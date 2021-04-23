Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $6,432,639.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.