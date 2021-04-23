Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

