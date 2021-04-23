Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,765 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,958. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.