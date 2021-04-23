Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

