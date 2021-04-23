PancakeSwap Price Hits $23.81 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 156,767,207 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

