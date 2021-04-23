Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.20

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.20 and last traded at C$35.10, with a volume of 143893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.15.

PLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.81.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

About Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.