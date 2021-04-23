Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 1,792,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.