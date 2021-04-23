Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,851. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

