Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,728.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of 3M by 68.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.17. 52,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.75. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

