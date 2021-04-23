Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,409. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

