PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $511.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00679977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.29 or 0.08167807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050816 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.