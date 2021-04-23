PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £129.15 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £129.15 ($168.74).

PAY opened at GBX 624.05 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £428.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 599.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

